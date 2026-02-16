Only US can force Ukraine and Russia to negotiate end to war, - Rubio
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US appears to be "the only country on earth" that can force representatives of Ukraine and Russia to "sit down at the negotiating table" to try to end the war.
According to Censor.NET, he is quoted by The Guardian.
What is known?
"I am not here to offend anyone, but the United Nations has failed to do so. There is no other country in Europe that could do this.
We are not trying to impose an agreement on anyone, nor are we trying to force them to accept something they do not want. We simply want to help because we believe this war is extremely destructive," said the Secretary of State.
According to Rubio, Trump invested "a tremendous amount of time and political capital" to end the war.
He added that negotiations have reached an impasse for now, with several key issues remaining unresolved, particularly regarding territory, as Russia insists on maximalist demands.
What preceded it?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- On February 17-18, a new round of negotiations will take place in Geneva with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
- The Russian Federation has announced that the Russian delegation at the next round of talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland, will be headed by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
- The Kremlin has stated that the negotiations in Geneva will discuss, among other things, territorial issues.
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