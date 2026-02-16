Only US can force Ukraine and Russia to negotiate end to war, - Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US appears to be "the only country on earth" that can force representatives of Ukraine and Russia to "sit down at the negotiating table" to try to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, he is quoted by The Guardian.

What is known?

"I am not here to offend anyone, but the United Nations has failed to do so. There is no other country in Europe that could do this.

We are not trying to impose an agreement on anyone, nor are we trying to force them to accept something they do not want. We simply want to help because we believe this war is extremely destructive," said the Secretary of State.

According to Rubio, Trump invested "a tremendous amount of time and political capital" to end the war.

He added that negotiations have reached an impasse for now, with several key issues remaining unresolved, particularly regarding territory, as Russia insists on maximalist demands.

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