21-year-old refugee from Ukraine Kateryna Tovmash killed in United States

In North Carolina (the USA), 21-year-old refugee from Ukraine Kateryna Tovmash was killed. In August 2025, 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska was killed in the same state.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine in search of safety in the United States was killed in her own home in North Carolina. This is the second case in the last year where a Ukrainian woman who is a refugee and has found shelter in North Carolina has been killed by a man," said Kateryna’s brother, Mykhailo Tovmash.

Watch more: Murder of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in US: new footage of attack. VIDEO 18+

What the police say?

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect is the girl's ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Caleb Hayden Fosno.

Bart of Kateryna said that Fosno arrived from Ohio and broke into the house where the girl lived with her younger family members.

The attacker forced the younger children to wake up their sister, then shot Kateryna and her 28-year-old partner.

After the murder, Fosno fled. He was later detained by law enforcement officers. He has been charged with two first-degree murders.

It is known that Kateryna Tovmash was originally from Bila Tserkva. She had been living in the United States for about two years.

See more: Suspect in murder of Ukrainian refugee in US explains his actions: "She was reading my mind". PHOTO

The murder of Iryna Zarutska

The Charlotte Police Department reported the murder of Iryna Zarutska on 23 August 2025.

According to law enforcement officials, the 23-year-old woman was fatally stabbed. A video of the attack was also posted online.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe platform, where funds are being raised for Iryna's family, states that the girl came to the United States because of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has accused the American liberal media of covering up the murder of Iryna Zarutskaya in North Carolina.

See more: Mural in honour of murdered Ukrainian refugee Zarutska has appeared in United States. PHOTOS