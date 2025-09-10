Murder of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in US: new footage of attack. VIDEO 18+

New footage has emerged of the attack on 23-year-old Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska on a Lynx Blue Line train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Censor.NET, at the time of the attack, the girl was alone in the seat, the attacker approached her from behind, pulled out a knife and stabbed her. The recording shows how Iryna Zarutska first burst into tears and then fainted. The video also shows that the passengers who were nearby did not react to the incident and did not help the victim.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

