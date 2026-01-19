Mural in honour of murdered Ukrainian refugee Zarutska has appeared in United States

A mural dedicated to 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who was killed in August 2025 in North Carolina, has appeared in Brooklyn.

This was reported by New York Post, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The mural covers three floors on the facade of one of the buildings. It was created by street artist Ben Keller, who is known for his projects honouring victims of violent crimes.

The project was funded by IT entrepreneur Eoghan McCabe, who donated $500,000, Elon Musk, who donated $1 million, and private donors, who raised another $200,000.

"I started this campaign to make sure that the story of Iryna does not disappear. Her murder is at the nexus of many issues plaguing American society. For example, one is the progressive approach to crime," McCabe said.

Local reaction

Some residents supported the initiative, believing that the memory of the Ukrainian woman deserves to be honoured.

At the same time, other activists criticised the move. They believe that Trump's supporters are using the tragedy to promote their own political messages and exacerbate racial tensions.

See more: Suspect in murder of Ukrainian refugee in US explains his actions: "She was reading my mind". PHOTO

The murder of Iryna Zarutska

The Charlotte Police Department reported the murder of Iryna Zarutska on 23 August 2025.

According to law enforcement officials, the 23-year-old woman was fatally stabbed. A video of the attack was also posted online.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe platform, where funds are being raised for Iryna's family, states that the girl came to the United States because of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has accused the American liberal media of covering up the murder of Iryna Zarutskaya in North Carolina.

Watch more: Murder of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in US: new footage of attack. VIDEO 18+