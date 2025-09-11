Suspect in murder of Ukrainian refugee in US explains his actions: "She was reading my mind". PHOTO

34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a suspect in the brutal murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in the United States, commented on the tragedy for the first time in a telephone conversation with his sister.

Brown, who, according to his family, suffers from a severe mental disorder, said that he did not know Iryna personally and committed the attack because he "believed she was reading his mind".

"I hurt my hand, stabbing her. I don't even know the lady. I never said not one word to the lady at all. That's scary, ain't it. Why would somebody stab somebody for no reason?" - he says on the recording.

Brown claims that "man-made materials" were implanted in his brain to control his behaviour. He says he drove downtown to the hospital to ask doctors to help him "get rid of the material" and "stop going crazy".

Later, during a face-to-face meeting through the glass at the Mecklenburg County Jail, Brown's sister Tracey asked him again why he chose Iryna. His brother replied: "Because I thought she could read my mind."





The family blames the state

The suspect's sister, Tracey Brown, said that her brother should not have been released and accused the authorities of ignoring numerous requests for help.

"He was not safe for society. He tried to get treatment. He was seeking help. He was not in his right mind, and the state failed him," she said.

According to Tracey, Decarlos repeatedly sought medical attention, but doctors discharged him within a day, despite clear signs of a serious mental disorder.

