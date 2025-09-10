Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian refugee Zarutska in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for the death penalty for the killer of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He wrote this on his social media, Censor.NET reports.

"The animal who so violently killed a beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘quick’ trial, and only awarded the DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!" Trump added.

What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutska?

The murder of Iryna Zarutska on 23 August 2025 was reported by the Charlotte Police Department.

According to law enforcement, the 23-year-old girl was fatally stabbed. A video of the attack was also posted online.

"Ms Zarutska's next of kin have been notified of her death and of this update in the case," they said.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old Dekarlos Brown Jr, was arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe platform, which is raising funds for Iryna's family, states that the girl came to the United States because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon learn all the details of the case.

Trump also expressed condolences to the family of Iryna Zarutska.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump accused American liberal media outlets of downplaying the murder of Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.

