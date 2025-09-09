Trump says FBI is investigating murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska in United States

US President Donald Trump said that the case of the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He wrote about this on the social network X, reposting a post by the news portal The Western Journal.

"FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency has been investigating the brutal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte since the incident, urging the public to 'stay tuned' for developments in this high-profile case," Trump said in a statement.

What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutska?

The Charlotte Police Department reported the murder of Iryna Zarutska on August 23, 2025.

According to law enforcement, the 23-year-old girl was fatally stabbed. A video of the attack was also posted online.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr. was arrested. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

On the GoFundMe platform, where funds are being raised for Irina's family, it is stated that the girl came to the United States because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump said he would soon learn all the details of the case.

Trump also expressed his condolences to the family of Iryna Zarutska.