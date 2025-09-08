Number of asylum applications by Ukrainians in EU rise 29%

During the first half of this year, Ukrainian citizens increasingly applied for asylum in European Union countries and Switzerland.

This is according to a report by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), Censor.NET said, citing DW.

Official data show that in the first six months of this year, the total number of asylum applications from Ukrainians recorded in the so-called EU+ countries rose by 29%, reaching 16,000.

The report notes that obtaining asylum seeker status can allow individuals to remain in the host country for a longer period. By contrast, Ukrainians currently arriving in the EU automatically fall under the EU Temporary Protection Directive.

Notably, in recent months, a particularly large number of Ukrainians have sought asylum status in France.

