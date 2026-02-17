Representatives of four EU countries joined negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva, media reports

Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom sent their representatives to the third round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Geneva.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by La Repubblica with reference to diplomatic sources.

According to the publication, officials from the four countries are coordinating their positions and maintaining contact with delegations from Ukraine and the US.

It is expected that European national security advisors will hold separate consultations during the day. The discussions will focus on security guarantees and further steps in the peace process.

The position of European leaders

Previously, EU leaders have repeatedly stated the need for Europe to participate in the negotiations. They emphasize that without this, it is impossible to ensure lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized: "Without Europe's participation in the negotiation process, there will be no peace." According to him, European states must resume diplomatic contacts with Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe deserved a place at the negotiating table. He recalled the financial and military support provided to Ukraine.

Negotiations in Geneva continue amid a complex security situation. The parties are discussing possible mechanisms for ending hostilities and ensuring stability in the region.

Read more: Expect productive negotiations in Geneva, but everything boils down to issue of territories - Whitaker

It all comes down to the question of territory

Earlier, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that peace talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia all boil down to the issue of territory.

This was his response to Marco Rubio's statement that the US does not know whether the Russians are serious about ending the war.

"Well, expect productive talks in Geneva. But, as the Secretary of State noted, it will take effort on both sides to find a way to agree on ending this war.

This war must end. The bloodshed must stop, as President Trump has clearly stated. But at the same time, these are very complex and confusing issues. It all boils down, as Steve Witkoff said a couple of weeks ago, to one issue—territory. And that will be the most difficult, the most challenging part," Witaker noted.

The ambassador assured that the US would "continue to work on this."

What preceded it?