Expect productive negotiations in Geneva, but everything boils down to issue of territories - Whitaker
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that at the peace negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, everything boils down to the issue of territories.
He stated this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Specifically, he commented on the words of Marco Rubio, who said that the USA does not know whether the Russians are serious about ending the war.
"Well, expect productive conversations in Geneva. But, as the Secretary of State noted, it will take efforts from both sides to find a way to agree on ending this war.
This war must end. The bloodshed must stop, as President Trump has clearly stated. But at the same time, these are very complex and intricate issues. Everything boils down, as Steve Witkoff said a couple of weeks ago, to one question — territories. And that will be the most complicated, the most difficult moment," Whitaker noted.
The Ambassador assured that the USA "will continue to work on this."
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted a U.S. proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
- On Saturday, January 24, a second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, further trilateral meetings as part of the peace talks were held in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, another round of trilateral negotiations began in Geneva.
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