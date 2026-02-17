Expect productive negotiations in Geneva, but everything boils down to issue of territories - Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that at the peace negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, everything boils down to the issue of territories.

He stated this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Specifically, he commented on the words of Marco Rubio, who said that the USA does not know whether the Russians are serious about ending the war.

"Well, expect productive conversations in Geneva. But, as the Secretary of State noted, it will take efforts from both sides to find a way to agree on ending this war.

This war must end. The bloodshed must stop, as President Trump has clearly stated. But at the same time, these are very complex and intricate issues. Everything boils down, as Steve Witkoff said a couple of weeks ago, to one question — territories. And that will be the most complicated, the most difficult moment," Whitaker noted.

The Ambassador assured that the USA "will continue to work on this."

Read more: Ukrainian delegation arrives in Geneva for new round of trilateral talks – Umerov

Background

Read more: Trump urged Ukraine to get to negotiating table faster