Trump urged Ukraine to get to negotiating table faster

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should participate in the negotiations in Geneva with representatives of his administration, Witkoff and Kushner, as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

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When asked what Trump expects from the negotiations, the White House chief said:

"Well, these will be important negotiations. It will be... very simple. I mean, look, for now, Ukraine should get to the negotiating table as soon as possible. That's all I can say. We want them to do it."

Read more: Only US can force Ukraine and Russia to negotiate end to war, - Rubio

What preceded it?

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.

On February 17-18, a new round of negotiations will take place in Geneva with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. Medinsky will once again travel from Russia.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation arrives in Geneva for new round of trilateral talks – Umerov