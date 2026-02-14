It is not known whether Russia really wants war to end - Rubio

There is currently no clear answer as to whether Russia is truly ready to move toward ending the war and whether it will be possible to agree on terms that are acceptable to Ukraine and at the same time satisfy the Russian side.

This was announced on Saturday by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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As Rubio noted, the range of issues that need to be resolved to end this war has narrowed.

There is bad news

However, the bad news is that "it has narrowed down to the most difficult questions, which are the hardest to answer, and there is still a lot of work ahead."

What preceded it?

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.

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