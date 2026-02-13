Ending war without Trump is unrealistic – Sybiha

Ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is impossible without the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during the panel discussion "Security Guarantees for Ukraine in Focus" at the Munich Security Forum, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Unrealistic to end the war without Trump

"We have held three rounds (of talks on ending the war – ed.) in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format (Ukraine–U.S.–Russia – ed.). We are making progress. And we are grateful to our American friends, because it is unrealistic to end this war without Trump. Under American leadership, we can achieve progress, but in parallel, we must continue applying pressure on Russia. We still have instruments; we must acknowledge this — this leverage," Sybiha said.

Read more: Ukraine prepares for talks with U.S. and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18, Umerov says

Ukraine has realistic proposals

The minister noted that there is currently no sign of any willingness from the Russian side to engage in serious negotiations.

"By contrast, the Ukrainian side has feasible proposals. So what we have now is this: the Americans are engaged in the process, and that is excellent. Under Trump’s personal leadership, we have a chance to accelerate our peace efforts. And Ukraine is ready with our feasible proposals. Of course, no peace agreements at the expense of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. But in any case, when we talk about the 20-point plan, we have three points left for the leaders’ level, and we have feasible proposals," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha expressed hope that during the next negotiation round, "we will not have additional historical lectures."

"This is not about process — now is the time for action and concrete steps," he added.

Read more: Europe must have seat at talks on Ukraine – Sikorski