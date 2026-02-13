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Europe must have seat at talks on Ukraine – Sikorski

Sikorski: Europe funding Ukraine’s defense must join trilateral talks

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stressed that European countries that financially support Ukraine’s defense should have a seat at the table in trilateral talks mediated by the United States.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform, the head of Poland’s Foreign Ministry said this in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

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"Europe pays for Ukraine’s defense, and the United States makes money on Ukraine’s defense," Sikorski said, adding that Ukraine’s victory is in the continent’s strategic interests.

Poland’s foreign minister also pushed back against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s claim that his army’s victory in Ukraine is inevitable.

"Ukraine is not losing this war; Ukraine is inflicting massive losses on Russia," Sikorski noted.

He added that Moscow is running out of resources and has even sold part of its gold reserves to sustain its war economy. At the same time, Russia has failed to fully seize the Donbas territory, control over which the Kremlin insists on in any talks on a peace settlement.

Europe should strengthen its ground forces.

Sikorski urged Europe to remain vigilant about threats from Moscow.

"Russian capabilities are not what we thought — they cannot win in Donbas — but their intentions are far worse," he said.

Read more: Ukraine prepares for talks with U.S. and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18, Umerov says

"Europe must take this seriously. We, Europeans, must now strengthen our ground forces," he concluded.

Background

Read more: Negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being prepared for next week, - Peskov

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Europe (577) Sikorski Radoslaw (179) USA (7077) Ukraine (5977)
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