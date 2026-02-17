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News Peace negotiations negotiations with Russia
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Trilateral talks in Geneva have begun: Security and humanitarian issues will be discussed. PHOTOS

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Geneva.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We thank the American side for its involvement and consistent work in the negotiation process. We are grateful to Switzerland for organising and providing the conditions for the meetings.

We have a framework for work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine and a clear mandate. Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda.

We are working constructively, with focus and without unnecessary expectations. Our task is to push forward as much as possible those decisions that can bring about lasting peace," he said.

Peace talks in Geneva have begun: what is known?
Peace talks in Geneva have begun: what is known?
Peace talks in Geneva have begun: what is known?

Read more: Mindich stole money from Ukraine through offshore companies linked to Russia and Russian agent Omson, - NABU

What preceded this?

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

  • On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • On 17-18 February, a new round of talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the US will take place in Geneva. Medinsky will again represent Russia.

Author: 

Russia (13721) USA (7087) Geneva (34) negotiations with Russia (864) Rustem Umerov (505)
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