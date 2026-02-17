Trilateral talks in Geneva have begun: Security and humanitarian issues will be discussed. PHOTOS

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Geneva.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We thank the American side for its involvement and consistent work in the negotiation process. We are grateful to Switzerland for organising and providing the conditions for the meetings.



We have a framework for work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine and a clear mandate. Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda.



We are working constructively, with focus and without unnecessary expectations. Our task is to push forward as much as possible those decisions that can bring about lasting peace," he said.







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What preceded this?