Mindich stole money from Ukraine through offshore companies linked to Russia and Russian agent Omson, - NABU

The offshore company, through which more than $100 million was legalised, was headed by Aivar Omson. He has ties to Russia.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, citing data from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The NABU report stated that $112 million was legalised through an offshore investment fund headed by a citizen of the Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

According to Zhelezniak, this refers to Aivar Omso.

"We have long seen him on OSINT in Mindich-Tsuckerman's Delphi group of companies. But almost none of our interlocutors knew about his real role. In fact, he is one of the main organisers of the laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars over a long period of time... His surname appears in dozens of companies linked to the most prominent names from the aggressor country or their interests in Ukraine. At the same time, you will not find a single photograph of him," the MP noted.

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Russian trace

Omson has long-standing and deep ties to the "Russian mafia" and Semyon Mogilevich's structures: Omson headed the offshore company Elmstad Trading Ltd, which founded the Russian LLC "Rinway". It was this company that owned the "Arbat Prestige" chain, which belonged to Mogilevich and was the reason for his arrest in russia.

The co-owners of the structures associated with Omson were Mogilevich's wife and Dmitry Firtash," Zheleznyak explained.

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Firtash and "Boyko's towers"

"Together with Firtash, they were directors of Simia Holdings Limited. Funds from the "Boiko's Towers" scam were withdrawn through the Latvian bank Trasta Komercbanka, which was linked to Omson.

The US Department of Justice documents directly refer to Omson's companies (Bromso Ltd, Global Energy) as Firtash's assets," he continued.

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Gazprom money laundering in Spain

"And remember, in 2015 there was a scandal involving the laundering of Russian mafia money in Spain. The main figure there was Gazprom's partner Viktor Kanaykin. And the Spanish court's indictment mentions Aivar Omson several times as the person who organised the money laundering operations in Catalonia," the parliamentarian noted.

As of 2015, it was Omsson who was the actual owner of Channel 112 through a chain of Seychelles and Cypriot offshore companies (AVRIL VENTURES LIMITED). And Omson's structures owned these assets, which are linked to Yanukovych's entourage, he claims.

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Connection with Mindich

"It was Aivar Omson and Jacob Harmut who were co-owners of DELPHI WORLDWIDE LLP). "Delphi" is a group of companies owned by the Tsuckerman family, and Jacob Harmut was for a long time the vice-president of "Energoatom", brought in by Shefir together with... Halushchenko at "Energoatom").

There you will also find other personalities known to us, such as "Frenchman" Muzhel, OPZ head Kovalskyi, the "Terra" group of companies (from the banking nickname Terrazini, the husband of Mindich's sister) and the Tsuckerman family themselves," he said.

Zhelezniak also recalled that the investigation into the diamonds mentioned a British company directly registered to Mindich - Meylor Global LLP, with an address in London at 393 Lordship Lane.

"So, most of Aivar Omson's companies are registered... at 393 Lordship Lane in London. That's a two-storey shed, if anything. So, most likely, Aivar registered the companies for him," Zhelezniak added.

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Suspicion of Herman Halushchenko

Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.

The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.

Halushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.

Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.

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