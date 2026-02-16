European Commission on Halushchenko’s detention: Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies are delivering results
The European Union said it is closely monitoring Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts and notes the work of relevant agencies amid the detention of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
This was stated by European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.
According to her, the fight against corruption is one of the key aspects of Ukraine’s EU accession talks. She said Brussels had asked Kyiv to carry out specific reforms and sees that the anti-corruption bodies established are working and delivering results.
"Fighting corruption is a clear aspect of accession talks… We asked Ukraine for very specific reforms, which are being implemented, and we see that the body created in Ukraine to fight corruption is working and showing results," Pinho said, commenting on Halushchenko’s detention.
She stressed that the EU has been closely monitoring anti-corruption processes from the start, including when there were "signs that members of the Ukrainian government could have been involved" in corrupt practices.
Asked about possible EU funding for the so-called "nuclear schemes" linked to Halushchenko, the spokesperson said no such funds had been allocated. "As for the nuclear scheme, as far as I know, we did not allocate any funds. We do not have any further information," she said.
Background
- Earlier, media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) later confirmed that NABU detectives detained the former energy minister during the crossing of the state border in the "Midas" case.
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Media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being brought to Kyiv.
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Halushchenko was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering more than $112 million.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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