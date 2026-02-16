European Commission on Halushchenko’s detention: Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies are delivering results

The European Union said it is closely monitoring Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts and notes the work of relevant agencies amid the detention of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

This was stated by European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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According to her, the fight against corruption is one of the key aspects of Ukraine’s EU accession talks. She said Brussels had asked Kyiv to carry out specific reforms and sees that the anti-corruption bodies established are working and delivering results.

"Fighting corruption is a clear aspect of accession talks… We asked Ukraine for very specific reforms, which are being implemented, and we see that the body created in Ukraine to fight corruption is working and showing results," Pinho said, commenting on Halushchenko’s detention.

Read more: NABU confirmed detention of Halushchenko while crossing border

She stressed that the EU has been closely monitoring anti-corruption processes from the start, including when there were "signs that members of the Ukrainian government could have been involved" in corrupt practices.

Asked about possible EU funding for the so-called "nuclear schemes" linked to Halushchenko, the spokesperson said no such funds had been allocated. "As for the nuclear scheme, as far as I know, we did not allocate any funds. We do not have any further information," she said.

Read more: Mindichgate: Halushchenko notified of suspicion of laundering over $112 million, - NABU. INFOGRAPHICS

Background

Earlier, media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) later confirmed that NABU detectives detained the former energy minister during the crossing of the state border in the "Midas" case.

Media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being brought to Kyiv.

Halushchenko was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering more than $112 million.

Read more: Halushchenko will be declared suspect after being transported to Kyiv, - media

Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s dismissal: Not because of corruption, "I had my own reasons"