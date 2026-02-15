Halushchenko was detained while trying to cross border, - media

On the night of February 15, former Energy Minister German Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a source in political circles who spoke to UP.

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Removed from the train

It is specified that he was removed from the train.

The source of Ukrainska Pravda adds that border guards had received a request from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) regarding Halushchenko – to obtain information in case he attempted to cross the border.

This practice is applied if a person is involved in criminal proceedings.

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