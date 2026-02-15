NABU confirmed detention of Halushchenko while crossing border

Today, February 15, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former Minister of Energy in connection with the Midas case.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

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It should be noted that Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk, who were ministers of energy at the time, are involved in the Midas case. However, MPs Oleksii Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zhelezniak claim that it is Halushchenko who is involved.

First details

"Priority investigative actions are ongoing, carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions. Details to follow," the statement said.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Galushchenko had been detained while attempting to cross the border.

Read more: Halushchenko was detained while trying to cross border, - media

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