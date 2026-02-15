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News Mindichgate Halushchenko was detained
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Halushchenko will be declared suspect after being transported to Kyiv, - media

Halushchenko will be declared a suspect after being delivered to Kyiv

Former Minister of Justice and former head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Halushchenko, who was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine, is to be charged after his transfer to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by sources ZN.UA in law enforcement agencies.

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Halushchenko was detained as a suspect

The interlocutors confirmed the detention of the former minister, whose name appears in the case of large-scale corruption in the energy sector, at the border. Sources also noted that Halushchenko was detained as a suspect in a criminal case.

Earlier, media reported that Halushchenko had been detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives had detained the former energy minister in connection with the Midas case.

Read more: NABU confirmed detention of Halushchenko while crossing border

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) apprehension (726) Halushchenko Herman (147)
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