Mindichgate: Halushchenko notified of suspicion of laundering over $112 million, - NABU. INFOGRAPHICS

NABU and SAPO have expanded the circle of suspects in the "Midas" case. The former Minister of Energy (2021–2025) has been exposed for money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

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NABU does not name the former minister, but it is known that it is Herman Halushchenko.

What did the investigation establish?

As noted, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom), on the initiative of members of a criminal organisation exposed by NABU and SAPO in November 2025, a fund was registered that was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments".

The fund was headed by a long-time acquaintance of the members of the criminal organisation, a citizen of the Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who provided professional services for laundering proceeds obtained by criminal means.

The fund's "investors" included the suspect's family.

"In order to conceal his involvement, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, integrated into the structure of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The beneficiaries of the companies were the former wife and four children of the high-ranking official," the statement said.

These companies became "investors" in the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organisation began to transfer funds to the fund's accounts opened in three Swiss banks in the interests of the suspect.

The criminal organisation received more than $112 million in cash

Materials obtained in Ukraine and through international cooperation with the competent authorities of a number of countries indicate that during the suspect's tenure, through his confidant known as "Rocket," the criminal organisation received more than $112 million in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector.

These funds were legalised through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investments" in a fund.

It has now been established that over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund's accounts, which were managed by the suspect's family. A further 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were paid out in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland.

Part of these funds was spent on paying for the children's education at prestigious institutions in Switzerland and deposited into the accounts of the former wife. The rest was placed on deposit, from which the family of the high-ranking official received additional income and spent it on their own needs.

Details

On 15 February 2026, while attempting to leave Ukraine, the former high-ranking official was detained by NABU detectives.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing. As part of the investigation into these facts, NABU is cooperating with 15 countries around the world.

Read more: Halushchenko will be declared suspect after being transported to Kyiv, - media

What preceded this?

Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.

The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.

Read more: NABU confirmed detention of Halushchenko while crossing border

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