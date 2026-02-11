Mindich’s sister lived in central Moscow in apartment of Russian army general close to Putin, - media

The sister of Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, who is wanted by the NABU, Liubov Mindich, has been using an apartment in central Moscow for ten years. The property belongs to the family of Russian Army General Nikolai Abroskin, who is close to Putin.

This is according to a joint investigation by "Slidstvo.Info" and "Dnipro.media", as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Flat in Moscow

Journalists discovered an apartment in a building on Malaya Bronnaya Street, near Moscow's Patriarch's Ponds. It belongs to Elena Abroskinaya, the wife of Russian General Nikolai Abroskin.

Liubov Mindich, who also appears in Russian customer databases as Lyubov Zhuravleva, has been ordering goods from Moscow's Central Universal Store and other shops for delivery to Malaya Bronnaya Street since at least 2014. This apartment is also listed as her address of residence in Russian medical service profiles as of 2024.

Read more: Mindichgate: Yurchyshyn appealed to NABU regarding cooperation with police on illegal surveillance of journalists

Liubov Mindich's Family

Journalists have established that Mindich's sister's husband may be Russian businessman Andrey Zhuravlev, with whom she has three children with the same surname.

Her children and husband have Russian citizenship, and Zhuravlev also has a joint business with the "Region" group of companies, which cooperates with Russian oil giants such as "Rosneft" and "Tyumenneftegaz".

During an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda," Timur Mindich himself said that his sister has no property in Russia and does not conduct any business there.

"Let's not touch my sister. She's my sister," he said.

Read more: Final word on "Mindichgate" has not been said; there will be additional details, - Kryvonos

It is noted that during Putin's premiership in the 2000s, Abroskin worked as director of the Federal Agency for Special Construction of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and during Putin's presidency (until 2020), he held the position of first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

Mindichgate

Read more: Financial Monitoring Service drags out NABU requests and blocking of corrupt funds – AntAC