Mindich’s sister lived in central Moscow in apartment of Russian army general close to Putin, - media
The sister of Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, who is wanted by the NABU, Liubov Mindich, has been using an apartment in central Moscow for ten years. The property belongs to the family of Russian Army General Nikolai Abroskin, who is close to Putin.
This is according to a joint investigation by "Slidstvo.Info" and "Dnipro.media", as reported by Censor.NET.
Flat in Moscow
Journalists discovered an apartment in a building on Malaya Bronnaya Street, near Moscow's Patriarch's Ponds. It belongs to Elena Abroskinaya, the wife of Russian General Nikolai Abroskin.
Liubov Mindich, who also appears in Russian customer databases as Lyubov Zhuravleva, has been ordering goods from Moscow's Central Universal Store and other shops for delivery to Malaya Bronnaya Street since at least 2014. This apartment is also listed as her address of residence in Russian medical service profiles as of 2024.
Liubov Mindich's Family
Journalists have established that Mindich's sister's husband may be Russian businessman Andrey Zhuravlev, with whom she has three children with the same surname.
Her children and husband have Russian citizenship, and Zhuravlev also has a joint business with the "Region" group of companies, which cooperates with Russian oil giants such as "Rosneft" and "Tyumenneftegaz".
During an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda," Timur Mindich himself said that his sister has no property in Russia and does not conduct any business there.
"Let's not touch my sister. She's my sister," he said.
It is noted that during Putin's premiership in the 2000s, Abroskin worked as director of the Federal Agency for Special Construction of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and during Putin's presidency (until 2020), he held the position of first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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