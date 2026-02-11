Mindichgate: Yurchyshyn appealed to NABU regarding cooperation with police on illegal surveillance of journalists

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, appealed to the NABU regarding communication with the National Police in the investigation of illegal surveillance of a number of journalists involved in Operation "Midas".

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Appeal to the NABU

Yurchyshyn recalled that earlier, the Solomianskyi Police Department in Kyiv had launched criminal proceedings into possible illegal surveillance of journalists in the Mindichgate case. The investigation is being conducted by investigator Maksym Konopatskyi.

The MP wants to find out whether there was communication between NABU and the National Police in this case. Separately, he is interested in whether the police requested access to documents containing journalists' personal data.

Yurchyshyn also plans to contact media representatives to find out whether they were interviewed as possible victims.

Read more: Final word on "Mindichgate" has not been said; there will be additional details, - Kryvonos

List of journalists who were illegally surveilled:

Maryna Ansiforova (COSA Intelligence Solutions, LIGA.net)

Yurii Butusov (platoon commander of the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia" and editor-in-chief of Censor.NET)

Stanislav Rechynskyi (editor-in-chief of ORD)

Volodymyr Fedoryn (editor-in-chief of Forbes Ukraine)

Olha Chaika (editor of Forbes Ukraine)

Yurii Nikolov (co-founder of the NashiGroshi project)

Andrii Kulykov (chairman of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics).

Read more: UP journalists found Mindich and Tsukerman in Israel. VIDEO

What preceded it?