UP journalists found Mindich and Tsukerman in Israel. VIDEO

Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector, have been found in Israel.

This is reported in an article by UP, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach arrived in Tel Aviv with his team.

The team arrived at the Ne'eman Towers complex, where they were attacked by unknown individuals, after which law enforcement officers arrived.

The journalists also visited a shop which, according to UP sources, may serve as a conversion centre, particularly for migrants from Ukraine.

The shop was visited by one of the suspects in the Mindichgate scandal, Oleksandr Tsukerman.

What does Tsukerman say?

In a conversation with journalists, he said that he intends to return to Ukraine and defend his rights.

"I was travelling as planned. My child needed surgery. ... This is all a political story directed against our state," he said.

Tsukerman does not remember whether he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, he confirmed that he has known Chernyshov for almost 20 years.

He describes Book-Office as an ‘intellectual club’ where "intellectual people" simply communicated on "philosophical topics."

Tsukerman also denied that the Philosophy store is a conversion centre.

He says he has known Mindich for 20 years.

Tsukerman says he has never seen the traitorous MP Andrii Derkach in his life and does not know who he is.

"What I see is that NABU detectives, together with someone else, created a film and showed it in order to undermine a certain situation and achieve something from our country," he said.

Tsukerman denies that he owns property in Israel.

Mindich

A film crew spotted Timur Mindich on one of the streets of Herzliya.

He knows that he is wanted in Ukraine.

He called "Mindichgate" a "cool media attack" in recent years.

Mindich refused to comment on anything related to the investigation.

He confirmed that he is acquainted with Rustem Umerov and Herman Halushchenko, but denies that he gave anyone any instructions.

"I have been found guilty. Today, a million things are being attributed to me. In places where I not only haven't been, but also know nothing about," Mindich explained.

He also assured that he would give interviews in the future.

Communication between Mindich and Zelenskyy

According to him, he has been communicating with President Zelenskyy "for a long time":

"Unfortunately, I rarely communicate with him. Currently, I do not communicate with him at all. In fact, we have rarely communicated throughout his entire presidency."

Journalists promise to publish the full version of the interview with Mindich today.

Read more: Tkach recounted how he found Mindich in Israel: "He is comfortable here and is not ready to return"

Mindichgate

Read more: 39% of Ukrainians believe Zelenskyy was involved in Mindich’s scheme, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS