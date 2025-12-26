UP journalists found Mindich and Tsukerman in Israel. VIDEO
Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector, have been found in Israel.
This is reported in an article by UP, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Journalist Mykhailo Tkach arrived in Tel Aviv with his team.
The team arrived at the Ne'eman Towers complex, where they were attacked by unknown individuals, after which law enforcement officers arrived.
The journalists also visited a shop which, according to UP sources, may serve as a conversion centre, particularly for migrants from Ukraine.
The shop was visited by one of the suspects in the Mindichgate scandal, Oleksandr Tsukerman.
What does Tsukerman say?
In a conversation with journalists, he said that he intends to return to Ukraine and defend his rights.
"I was travelling as planned. My child needed surgery. ... This is all a political story directed against our state," he said.
Tsukerman does not remember whether he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
At the same time, he confirmed that he has known Chernyshov for almost 20 years.
He describes Book-Office as an ‘intellectual club’ where "intellectual people" simply communicated on "philosophical topics."
Tsukerman also denied that the Philosophy store is a conversion centre.
He says he has known Mindich for 20 years.
Tsukerman says he has never seen the traitorous MP Andrii Derkach in his life and does not know who he is.
"What I see is that NABU detectives, together with someone else, created a film and showed it in order to undermine a certain situation and achieve something from our country," he said.
Tsukerman denies that he owns property in Israel.
Mindich
A film crew spotted Timur Mindich on one of the streets of Herzliya.
He knows that he is wanted in Ukraine.
He called "Mindichgate" a "cool media attack" in recent years.
Mindich refused to comment on anything related to the investigation.
He confirmed that he is acquainted with Rustem Umerov and Herman Halushchenko, but denies that he gave anyone any instructions.
"I have been found guilty. Today, a million things are being attributed to me. In places where I not only haven't been, but also know nothing about," Mindich explained.
He also assured that he would give interviews in the future.
Communication between Mindich and Zelenskyy
According to him, he has been communicating with President Zelenskyy "for a long time":
"Unfortunately, I rarely communicate with him. Currently, I do not communicate with him at all. In fact, we have rarely communicated throughout his entire presidency."
Journalists promise to publish the full version of the interview with Mindich today.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Roshyk in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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