Tkach recounted how he found Mindich in Israel: "He is comfortable here and is not ready to return"
Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach of "Ukrainska Pravda" shared details of how he found Timur Mindich, a businessman suspected of corruption who had fled the country and was co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio.
He spoke about this on the "UP" channel, according to Censor.NET.
We managed to talk
Tkach said that he managed to talk to Mindich.
"We approached Mindich on the beach, far from his home, as far as I understand. So he had nowhere to run, he had to talk to us," the journalist said.
According to Tkach, the businessman received information about the arrival of the "UP" film crew, so he decided to limit his public appearances as much as possible, in particular, he stopped visiting restaurants and shops, and began wearing glasses and a hat when going for walks.
The whole family is also in Israel
"As far as we know from our sources, his family came to Israel after him. So now the whole family is here, the children go to school, everything is fine with them," Tkach said.
Mindich is not ready to return
When asked what Mindich said in the interview and whether he is ready to return to testify to the NABU, Tkach replied:
"I believe that he is not ready to return. He is comfortable here, having Israeli citizenship. It is very rare for Israel to extradite its citizens."
At the same time, Tkach believes that if the FBI takes an interest in Mindich's extradition, Israel may hand him over to the United States.
"As far as I know, Mindich is not on the international wanted list," the investigator said.
Tkach added that this week, the editorial office of "UP" will publish a story about how it managed to find Mindich in Israel.
- As a reminder, on 21 December, it was reported that investigative journalists from "Ukrainska Pravda" had found businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in a large-scale investigation by NABU and SAPO into corruption in the energy sector, in Israel.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Roshyk in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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