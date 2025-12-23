Tkach recounted how he found Mindich in Israel: "He is comfortable here and is not ready to return"

Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach of "Ukrainska Pravda" shared details of how he found Timur Mindich, a businessman suspected of corruption who had fled the country and was co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio.

He spoke about this on the "UP" channel, according to Censor.NET.

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We managed to talk

Tkach said that he managed to talk to Mindich.

"We approached Mindich on the beach, far from his home, as far as I understand. So he had nowhere to run, he had to talk to us," the journalist said.

According to Tkach, the businessman received information about the arrival of the "UP" film crew, so he decided to limit his public appearances as much as possible, in particular, he stopped visiting restaurants and shops, and began wearing glasses and a hat when going for walks.

Read more: NABU plans investigative actions on territory of Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Ambassador Korniichuk

The whole family is also in Israel

"As far as we know from our sources, his family came to Israel after him. So now the whole family is here, the children go to school, everything is fine with them," Tkach said.

Mindich is not ready to return

When asked what Mindich said in the interview and whether he is ready to return to testify to the NABU, Tkach replied:

"I believe that he is not ready to return. He is comfortable here, having Israeli citizenship. It is very rare for Israel to extradite its citizens."

At the same time, Tkach believes that if the FBI takes an interest in Mindich's extradition, Israel may hand him over to the United States.

"As far as I know, Mindich is not on the international wanted list," the investigator said.

Tkach added that this week, the editorial office of "UP" will publish a story about how it managed to find Mindich in Israel.

Watch more: Was Umerov really trying to get Mindich off hook at FBI over corruption in army? || Uncensored. VIDEO

As a reminder, on 21 December, it was reported that investigative journalists from "Ukrainska Pravda" had found businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in a large-scale investigation by NABU and SAPO into corruption in the energy sector, in Israel.

Mindichgate

Read more: NABU is investigating who and how facilitated Mindich’s departure from Ukraine, - detective Abakumov