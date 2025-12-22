According to four anonymous sources cited by The Washington Post, during his visit to the United States for talks on a peace plan, Rustem Umerov held closed-door meetings with FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino.

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Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva on Uncensored reflects on what this means for Ukraine in the context of the negotiation process.

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