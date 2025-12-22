ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11000 visitors online
News Video Uncensored Mindichgate
4 292 11

Was Umerov really trying to get Mindich off hook at FBI over corruption in army? || Uncensored. VIDEO

According to four anonymous sources cited by The Washington Post, during his visit to the United States for talks on a peace plan, Rustem Umerov held closed-door meetings with FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva on Uncensored reflects on what this means for Ukraine in the context of the negotiation process.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Will war continue into 2026? / Can Ukraine drop its NATO bid? 🔴 Uncensored live. VIDEO

Author: 

FBI (35) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (84) Timur Mindich (202) Rustem Umerov (510)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 