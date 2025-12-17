NABU is investigating who and how facilitated Mindich’s departure from Ukraine, - detective Abakumov
The NABU understood the risks that Tymur Mindich could leave Ukraine.
This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by the head of the detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Some of the information about his departure has already been established, while some is still being investigated as part of a separate episode. In particular, we are investigating who exactly and how contributed to making this departure possible, and how exactly he crossed the state border," he explained.
Risks
According to Abakumov, NABU faced two different risks, between which it had to balance.
"On the one hand, there was the risk of him leaving; on the other hand, there was the risk of information leaks and the entire operation being disrupted if we started to involve other services and agencies.
Any expansion of the circle of informed persons in such a sensitive case always carries the risk of unauthorised leaks. In our case, this could have led to the suspects learning about the operational measures in advance, and we would have lost a significant part of the evidence we had collected," said the head of the detective unit.
Abakumov also stated that no "letter" or notification to the border service in itself constitutes a ban on crossing the border.
"And in the public sphere, such things become known very quickly, which also creates risks for the investigation. That is why decisions in this situation were made taking all these factors into account," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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