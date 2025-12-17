NABU is investigating who and how facilitated Mindich’s departure from Ukraine, - detective Abakumov

The NABU understood the risks that Tymur Mindich could leave Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by the head of the detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Some of the information about his departure has already been established, while some is still being investigated as part of a separate episode. In particular, we are investigating who exactly and how contributed to making this departure possible, and how exactly he crossed the state border," he explained.

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Risks

According to Abakumov, NABU faced two different risks, between which it had to balance.

"On the one hand, there was the risk of him leaving; on the other hand, there was the risk of information leaks and the entire operation being disrupted if we started to involve other services and agencies.

Any expansion of the circle of informed persons in such a sensitive case always carries the risk of unauthorised leaks. In our case, this could have led to the suspects learning about the operational measures in advance, and we would have lost a significant part of the evidence we had collected," said the head of the detective unit.

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Abakumov also stated that no "letter" or notification to the border service in itself constitutes a ban on crossing the border.

"And in the public sphere, such things become known very quickly, which also creates risks for the investigation. That is why decisions in this situation were made taking all these factors into account," he added.

Mindichgate

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