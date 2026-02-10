Final word on "Mindichgate" has not been said; there will be additional details, - Kryvonos
NABU Director Semen Kryvonos noted that the "Mindichgate" case has not yet been finalized. Additional details will be provided.
He made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The extradition procedure is ongoing; it is a lengthy process. Once all measures regarding the possibility of submitting an extradition request have been completed, we will forward it and work with Israel and other countries on the extradition of the individuals involved in this case," he said.
According to Kryvonos, NABU is currently actively cooperating with more than 10 jurisdictions to obtain information on financial transactions, accounts, and property.
"In this case, we are not announcing any suspicions, but we are expecting new details. We are trying to communicate cautiously at this stage. This is due to certain issues related to gathering evidence, conducting expert examinations, receiving responses from international jurisdictions, and communicating with international partners.
But this is definitely not the end of the case. The investigation is ongoing. There will be additional details, which we will disclose when it becomes procedurally possible," added the director of NABU.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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