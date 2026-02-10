Final word on "Mindichgate" has not been said; there will be additional details, - Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos noted that the "Mindichgate" case has not yet been finalized. Additional details will be provided.

He made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The extradition procedure is ongoing; it is a lengthy process. Once all measures regarding the possibility of submitting an extradition request have been completed, we will forward it and work with Israel and other countries on the extradition of the individuals involved in this case," he said.

According to Kryvonos, NABU is currently actively cooperating with more than 10 jurisdictions to obtain information on financial transactions, accounts, and property.

"In this case, we are not announcing any suspicions, but we are expecting new details. We are trying to communicate cautiously at this stage. This is due to certain issues related to gathering evidence, conducting expert examinations, receiving responses from international jurisdictions, and communicating with international partners.

But this is definitely not the end of the case. The investigation is ongoing. There will be additional details, which we will disclose when it becomes procedurally possible," added the director of NABU.

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Mindichgate

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