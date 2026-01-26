Next outcome in "Midas" case will not be long in coming, - Klymenko

Anti-corruption authorities are actively investigating a case of corruption in the energy sector ("Midas").

This was announced by the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"There are problems associated with the execution of a large number of requests for international legal assistance in various jurisdictions, some of which are quite complex and will not yield quick results. But overall, progress is evident, and the next outcome in the Midas case will not be long in coming," he said.

Klymenko noted that NABU and SAPO do not announce suspicions.

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"There are two prosecutors working on this case – myself and another prosecutor who is actively involved in the investigation. At the initial stage, before the mass searches and other investigative actions were carried out, a large number of NABU detectives were involved.

Currently, approximately 10 detectives from the First Main Division of the Bureau are working on the case. This helps to maintain the confidentiality of the investigation," said the head of the SAPO.

"I have already said that we are investigating quite actively, we are seeing progress and new results. We realise that this is one of the most high-profile exposés by NABU and the public wants further results. When the opportunity arises, we will reveal everything," he added.

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Mindichgate

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