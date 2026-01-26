Next outcome in "Midas" case will not be long in coming, - Klymenko
Anti-corruption authorities are actively investigating a case of corruption in the energy sector ("Midas").
This was announced by the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"There are problems associated with the execution of a large number of requests for international legal assistance in various jurisdictions, some of which are quite complex and will not yield quick results. But overall, progress is evident, and the next outcome in the Midas case will not be long in coming," he said.
Klymenko noted that NABU and SAPO do not announce suspicions.
"There are two prosecutors working on this case – myself and another prosecutor who is actively involved in the investigation. At the initial stage, before the mass searches and other investigative actions were carried out, a large number of NABU detectives were involved.
Currently, approximately 10 detectives from the First Main Division of the Bureau are working on the case. This helps to maintain the confidentiality of the investigation," said the head of the SAPO.
"I have already said that we are investigating quite actively, we are seeing progress and new results. We realise that this is one of the most high-profile exposés by NABU and the public wants further results. When the opportunity arises, we will reveal everything," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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