41 MPs of current convocation received suspicion from SAPO, - Klymenko

41 MPs of the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada have received suspicion notices from the SAPO.

This was reported by the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In total, 41 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation received suspicions from the SAPO. In ten years since the anti-corruption bodies began their work, 79 former and current people's deputies have received suspicions," Klymenko noted.

Read more: During full-scale invasion, NABU has served 46 notices of suspicion to MPs

Klymenko noted that not all prosecutors general are ready to immediately approve motions and grant us permission to conduct the measures requested by the SAPO.

"Plus, it is not always possible to conduct these measures. To do so, you need to be aware of the operational situation," he added.

"The head of the SAPO does not have the right to independently initiate investigations and approve covert investigative (search) actions against members of parliament. The powers of the head of the SAPO are limited to notifying a deputy of suspicion when there is sufficient evidence to do so. The investigation is initiated and information about the deputy is entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations by the Prosecutor General," added the head of the SAPO.

Read more: NABU and SAPO notify "Servant of People" Shevchenko of suspicion in laundering over UAH 9 million