During full-scale invasion, NABU has served 46 notices of suspicion to MPs

During Russia’s full-scale invasion from 2022 to 2025, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) served 46 notices of suspicion to Ukrainian members of parliament, including 35 MPs of the 9th convocation.

NABU said this in response to a Censor.NET inquiry.

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The 2016–2025 period

It is noted that between 2016 and 2025, in criminal proceedings investigated by NABU detectives, 73 notices of suspicion were served to members of parliament.

What MPs were suspected of

Typical corruption-related offenses involving MPs included:

embezzlement or misappropriation of property;

receiving an undue benefit;

abuse of power or office;

false asset declarations;

illicit enrichment.

Read more: NABU plans investigative actions on territory of Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Ambassador Korniichuk

The 2022–2025 period

"In 2022–2025, detectives served 46 notices of suspicion to Ukrainian members of parliament, including 35 MPs of the 9th convocation," the response to the inquiry said.

Read more: NABU plans investigative actions on territory of Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, - Ambassador Korniichuk