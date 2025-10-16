NABU and SAPO notify Servant of People MP Shevchenko of suspicion in laundering over UAH 9 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served a notice of suspicion to Member of Parliament Yevhenii Shevchenko, who previously sat with the Servant of the People faction (from Servant of the People), in a case concerning the legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press services of the NABU and the SAPO.

Misappropriated funds of a private company

According to the investigation, the lawmaker took possession of funds belonging to a private company after promising to facilitate a permit for the cross-border transport of mineral fertilizers. Having received the money to an account of a close associate, the suspect took no action in the company’s interests.

To conceal the illicit origin of the funds, the MP devised a scheme to launder them.

Laundered illicit funds

The sum of more than UAH 9 million was first transferred to the accounts of a law firm owned by a close relative of the MP, purportedly as payment for legal services. Part of the money was then moved to another account and spent on two high-end vehicles — a BMW X5 M (F95) and a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG.

The suspect later began openly using these cars, creating the appearance that they had been purchased with lawful income from business activities.

Earlier, Shevchenko was a member of the Servant of the People faction. He was later served with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He is currently in pre-trial detention.

As a reminder, on 14 November 2024, law enforcement officers served Shevchenko with a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the MP systematically spread Russian narratives in his speeches and interviews. He also "posted statements on social media aimed at harming the information security of Ukraine".