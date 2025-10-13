NABU and SAPO will analyse corruption risks in defence procurement in partnership with "Come Back Alive": memorandum signed. PHOTO

The NABU and the SAPO, together with the "Come Back Alive" Foundation, are joining forces to strengthen the state's defence capability and integrity in the security sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

As noted, the relevant intentions are enshrined in a memorandum of strategic partnership signed by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko and Foundation Director Taras Chmut.

Read more: Government allocates ₴36.6 billion for defense: investments in technology, production and armaments – Shmyhal

"The NABU and the SAPO will analyse corruption risks in the defence and security sector. As part of the partnership, the Foundation will provide systematic procurement data, including the types and cost of equipment and other products. This will facilitate analytical comparisons of market prices, identification of possible deviations and timely response to potential violations of the law," the statement said.

It is also noted that the fight against corruption in the security and defence sector is one of the priorities of the NABU and the SAPO, especially in the context of armed aggression against Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel