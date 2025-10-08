Government allocates ₴36.6 billion for defense: investments in technology, production and armaments – Shmyhal

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, the government allocated UAH 36.6 billion to the needs of the Ministry of Defense. This is a financial resource to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability," he wrote.

"We will distribute it to cover the highest-priority needs:

implementation of defence-industrial development programmes;

adoption of new technologies;

expansion of the defence industry’s production capacity;

procurement of weapons and military equipment.

In addition, a further UAH 500 million will be provided to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

Watch more: AFU officer Chornovol: Bohdana SPG, which has range of 42 km, is currently only supplied with 15-km shells. Long-range rounds make up just 5% of MoD purchases. VIDEO

We are working comprehensively and systematically to strengthen Ukraine with domestically produced weapons that will inflict irreparable losses on the enemy," Shmyhal emphasised.

Read more: Audit reveals 5.4 billion hryvnia overpayment in Ukraine’s classified weapons spending, - NYT