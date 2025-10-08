259 5
Government allocates ₴36.6 billion for defense: investments in technology, production and armaments – Shmyhal
This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.
"Today, the government allocated UAH 36.6 billion to the needs of the Ministry of Defense. This is a financial resource to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability," he wrote.
"We will distribute it to cover the highest-priority needs:
- implementation of defence-industrial development programmes;
- adoption of new technologies;
- expansion of the defence industry’s production capacity;
- procurement of weapons and military equipment.
In addition, a further UAH 500 million will be provided to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers.
We are working comprehensively and systematically to strengthen Ukraine with domestically produced weapons that will inflict irreparable losses on the enemy," Shmyhal emphasised.
