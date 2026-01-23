ARMA has assets that are being investigated as part of "Mindichgate" scandal, - acting head Maksymenko

No searches or other investigative actions have been conducted at ARMA since the beginning of "Mindichgate."

This was stated in an interview with Censor.NET by Yaroslava Maksymenko, acting head of ARMA.

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Audit

"The scandal surrounding the so-called 'Mindichgate' confirmed certain conclusions that had been made during the internal audit. Many people resigned during the audit.

On the one hand, this facilitated the audit and the adoption of certain management decisions. On the other hand, it made it more difficult to establish certain circumstances. Therefore, we will continue to actively cooperate with NABU, providing them with full information and comprehensive support to establish the facts, if this concerns the work of our agency," she said.

The head of ARMA noted that the Agency is in constant working contact with all law enforcement agencies.

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"We sent requests to NABU and other law enforcement agencies and received requests from them, providing them with information. So the work is ongoing.

No searches or other investigative actions have been carried out at ARMA since the start of Mindichgate," Maksymenko said.

"We have assets that are being investigated as part of 'Mindichgate' or are related to the investigation, but it is the prerogative of law enforcement agencies to talk about the involvement of agency employees in criminal offences," concluded the acting head of ARMA.

Read the full text of the interview with Yaroslava Maksymenko for Censor.NET at the link.

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Mindichgate

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