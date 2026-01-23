ARMA has assets that are being investigated as part of "Mindichgate" scandal, - acting head Maksymenko
No searches or other investigative actions have been conducted at ARMA since the beginning of "Mindichgate."
This was stated in an interview with Censor.NET by Yaroslava Maksymenko, acting head of ARMA.
Audit
"The scandal surrounding the so-called 'Mindichgate' confirmed certain conclusions that had been made during the internal audit. Many people resigned during the audit.
On the one hand, this facilitated the audit and the adoption of certain management decisions. On the other hand, it made it more difficult to establish certain circumstances. Therefore, we will continue to actively cooperate with NABU, providing them with full information and comprehensive support to establish the facts, if this concerns the work of our agency," she said.
The head of ARMA noted that the Agency is in constant working contact with all law enforcement agencies.
"We sent requests to NABU and other law enforcement agencies and received requests from them, providing them with information. So the work is ongoing.
No searches or other investigative actions have been carried out at ARMA since the start of Mindichgate," Maksymenko said.
"We have assets that are being investigated as part of 'Mindichgate' or are related to the investigation, but it is the prerogative of law enforcement agencies to talk about the involvement of agency employees in criminal offences," concluded the acting head of ARMA.
Read the full text of the interview with Yaroslava Maksymenko for Censor.NET at the link.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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