"Why did everyone assume that Ukrainian energy facilities were unprotected?" - former Minister of Energy Hrynchuk

Former head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that some Ukrainian facilities, in particular those belonging to "Energoatom" and "Ukrenergo," had received adequate protection from enemy attacks. She also stated that she had no connection to "Mindichgate."

She made these statements at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission, according to Censor.NET.

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Protection of energy facilities

During the TIC meeting, she stated that there is a report that clearly indicates where the protection of energy facilities was built.

Hrynchuk noted that some of the critical facilities had received the protection, and the problematic issues were described in detail in the reports of the relevant commission.

"I know for sure that 'Energoatom' has implemented protection measures. What does 'Energoatom' have to do with the protection of energy facilities? And why did everyone assume that there was no protection for energy facilities?" she asked, adding that she had no connection to issues related to the company.

Watch more: Halushchenko and Hrynchuk attended the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission. Live updates

About Mindichgate and dismissal

The former energy minister also stated that she allegedly did not participate in the "terrible corruption that everyone is talking about." She added that she is not acquainted with Tymur Mindich.

In addition, Hrynchuk stated at the TIC meeting that her human rights had been violated.

"My case is one of the most egregious violations of human rights. Law enforcement agencies have no claims against me, I was not searched or interrogated, there are no claims against me regarding violations of anti-corruption legislation or professional powers as Minister of Energy or Minister of the Environment in any of the positions I held. At the same time, details of my personal life that have no connection to the case have become "public property," which has obviously affected my life and my reputation. This is a gross violation of my constitutional rights," the politician said.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada supported dismissal of Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy

According to her, the disclosure of facts about her personal life was the reason for her resignation from the post of head of the Ministry of Energy:

"I don't want to have anything to do with politics in Ukraine. At least not now. We don't have the approaches of a constitutional state when we say that we are moving towards European values, moving towards Europe — and we ourselves are grossly violating them. This is not the case anywhere in Europe. The highest law enforcement agencies are grossly violating them."

Hrynchuk added that she does not want to be involved in Ukrainian politics "until we have a state governed by the rule of law."

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