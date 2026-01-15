Halushchenko and Hrynchuk attended the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission. Live updates
Former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and former Head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk attended a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigation Commission on possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the areas of defence, anti-corruption policy and human rights during martial law.
This was announced by the head of the Temporary Investigation Commission, Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov also attended the meeting.
NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko were also present.
What preceded this?
- On 19 November, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.
- It is known that they appear in NABU recordings as part of Operation "Midas".
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