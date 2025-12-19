EU reminded Ukraine about fight against corruption against backdrop of decision on €90 billion loan

The EU reminded Ukraine of the importance of continuing to fight corruption.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the conclusions of the European Council.

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What is known?

The statement was made against the backdrop of a €90 billion loan for 2026-2027.

Read more: €90 billion loan to Ukraine will not create obligations for Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, - European Council

What did the European Council say?

They consider the following things to be important:

strengthening the European and Ukrainian defence industries;

Ukraine's continued adherence to the principles of the rule of law, in particular the fight against corruption;

the specific nature of the security and defence policies of some member states and the security and defence interests of all member states.

Read more: EU approves €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

What preceded this?

On Thursday, 18 December, it was reported that European Union leaders had failed to reach an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

According to DW, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.

Subsequently, the EU decided to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in 2026-2027 to support the country's economy, defence and stability.

Read more: Zelenskyy on EU’s decision: Ukraine has received financial security guarantee for coming years