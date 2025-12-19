€90 billion loan to Ukraine will not create obligations for Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, - European Council

The European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support for 2026–2027 does not impose financial obligations on individual EU countries. Specifically, this applies to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth", this is stated in the conclusions of the European Council.

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Earlier, it was reported that the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.

Exception for several countries

The conclusions state that, thanks to enhanced cooperation on the instrument based on Article 212 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, "any mobilization of Union budget resources as a guarantee for this loan will have no impact on the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia."

Read more: Republican senators called on Trump to provide Ukraine with all Russian assets frozen in US

What preceded it?

On Thursday, December 18, European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

According to DW, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.

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