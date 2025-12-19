Republican senators called on Trump to provide Ukraine with all Russian assets frozen in US

A group of Republican senators called on Donald Trump to confiscate Russian assets frozen in the US and use them to help Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the text of the letter is available to the EP.

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The letter was signed by Senators Jim Risch, Roger Wicker, John Kennedy, and Rick Scott.

We appeal to you to exercise the powers granted to you under the Restoring Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) Act for Ukrainians, and in coordination with the G7 and European allies, to transfer to Ukraine the full amount of Russian sovereign assets frozen or immobilized in the United States," the appeal reads.

They note that this will allow the decision to use $162 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the European Union to be unblocked.

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"After confiscation, these funds from Europe will be used to purchase weapons from American manufacturers for delivery to Ukraine.

This is a beneficial deal for America; it will bring orders that will help accelerate the development of our domestic defense industry and ensure Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the near future," Republicans say.

Thus, lawmakers called on Trump to instruct Secretary of State Rubio and Treasury Secretary Bessent "to take immediate action to seize approximately $5 billion in Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in the United States."

"Even if peace is achieved, Ukraine will need to modernize its armed forces, and the use of these assets will enable Ukraine to reliably defend itself in the coming years, while opening up access to more than $81 billion in new European investment in the US defense industry," they concluded.

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