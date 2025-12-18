Bloomberg: US and Europe develop multi-layered security guarantees for Ukraine after peace with Russia

The United States and European countries have prepared a three-tier plan of security guarantees for Ukraine. It includes detailed and robust measures intended to ensure compliance with any peace deal reached with Russia.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Bloomberg media agency.

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Guarantees envisage a layered defence of Ukraine

Under the plan, Ukraine’s 800,000-strong army would be the first line of defence and post-war deterrence. Allies would continue supplying it with weapons and other support to ensure it remains properly equipped and trained.

As part of the ongoing talks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would take the first hit if hostilities resume. Kyiv’s allies, meanwhile, would immediately pursue a diplomatic settlement to prevent escalation. But if those efforts fail within a few days, they would provide military assistance to the Ukrainian army using US resources, the outlet writes.

Read more: Europe has presented its own security guarantee plan for Ukraine as part of peace agreement

Role of the US and the EU

In normal times, Washington would provide intelligence and conduct monitoring, tracking any attempts at violations along the demilitarised zone and the borders. This includes potential Russian false-flag operations.

Under the agreed version of the plan, if fighting resumes, the United States would support the allies, Bloomberg sources said.

Direct combat, however, would likely fall to soldiers from a European "Coalition of the Willing" contingent. In peacetime, they would be stationed far from the front line, reinforcing defence capabilities and serving as an additional deterrent.

Watch more: Security guarantees from US must be strong, not like "Budapest" or "Minsk," - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Earlier, US Army Secretary Den Driscoll, during talks in Kyiv, promised to create "the highest-tech demilitarised zone in eastern Ukraine — the most powerful line in the world".

"A multi-layered approach and US commitments on security guarantees have fuelled optimism in Ukraine and Europe that the peace plan could become a reliable deterrent against future Russian aggression," Bloomberg notes.