Europe has presented its own security guarantee plan for Ukraine as part of peace agreement

European leaders welcomed the significant progress made by US President Donald Trump in his efforts to "secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The text of the statement was published by the German government's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Joint statement

The statement also says that EU leaders welcome the close cooperation between the teams of President Zelenskyy and President Trump, as well as European teams, over the past days and weeks.

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EU leaders agreed to work with Trump and Zelenskyy "to get to a lasting peace which preserves Ukrainian sovereignty and European security."

The US and European leaders also pledged to work together to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and measures to support economic recovery in the context of an agreement to end the war.

What Europe is committing to

The security guarantee plan has six key points:

Continuous military support for Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine should remain at a level of up to 800,000 troops in peacetime to deter aggression and defend the territory. Creation of a "Multinational Force of Ukraine" under European leadership.It is being formed within the Coalition of the Willing with US support to rebuild the Armed Forces of Ukraine, protect the skies and maritime security, with possible actions on the territory of Ukraine. Ceasefire monitoring mechanism. US-led monitoring with international participation – for early warning of attacks, recording violations and responding to them. Legally binding security guarantees. In the event of a new attack, there is an obligation to respond with military, intelligence, economic and diplomatic means. Investments in Ukraine's recovery. Financing reconstruction, trade agreements and compensation for damages from Russia. Russian assets in the EU remain frozen. Support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

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