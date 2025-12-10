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Starmer responds to EU criticism of US National Security Strategy: "Europe is strong and united"

Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Europe remains "strong" and "united" in its support for Ukraine, responding to criticism of the continent in the updated US National Security Strategy.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

"I see a strong Europe, united in its support for Ukraine and our long-standing values of freedom and democracy, and I will always defend those freedoms," Starmer said.

The updated US strategy claims that Europe is allegedly undergoing "civilizational destruction" due to decades of economic decline and political and cultural failures. The document also states that European allies are hindering US efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Europe, calling it a "decaying" group of countries led by "weak" people.

Read more: Russia is not going to war with Europe, but we will respond to hostile steps, - Lavrov

What preceded it?

Key provisions of the new US defense strategy

  • Reorientation towards the American continent;
  • Fewer global commitments, less "world policing";
  • Review of relations with Europe;
  • The desire for "strategic stability" with the Russian Federation;
  • Focus on multidimensional threats, not just military ones.

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Europe (595) USA (7166) Keir Starmer (187)
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