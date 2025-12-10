British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Europe remains "strong" and "united" in its support for Ukraine, responding to criticism of the continent in the updated US National Security Strategy.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

"I see a strong Europe, united in its support for Ukraine and our long-standing values of freedom and democracy, and I will always defend those freedoms," Starmer said.

The updated US strategy claims that Europe is allegedly undergoing "civilizational destruction" due to decades of economic decline and political and cultural failures. The document also states that European allies are hindering US efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Europe, calling it a "decaying" group of countries led by "weak" people.

Read more: Russia is not going to war with Europe, but we will respond to hostile steps, - Lavrov

What preceded it?

The White House recently unveiled a new strategy for US national security. In particular, it states that the European continent is facing "civilizational destruction" due to decades of economic decline, as well as political and cultural failures. The updated strategy highlights the ideological gap that has opened up between Washington and its traditional allies.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, commented on the updated US National Security Strategy, which criticizes Europe. She noted that despite the ideological divide, the US remains a key ally of Europe.

The European Commission, in turn, emphasized that decisions concerning the European Union are made by the European Union.

Key provisions of the new US defense strategy