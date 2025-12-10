Russia does not intend to wage war on Europe, but we will respond to hostile steps, - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Russia does not intend to wage war on Europe.
He made this statement during a speech in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, according to Censor.NET.
"We are not going to wage war against Europe, we have no such intentions. But we will respond to any hostile actions, in particular the deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and the expropriation of Russian assets," he said.
What preceded it?
- On the eve of a meeting in the Kremlin with US envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Putin accused European governments of "sabotaging the peace process." He stated that Europe's demands were unacceptable to Moscow. Putin also said that he "does not seek war with Europe," but at the same time threatened: "If Europe wants to fight, we are ready right now."
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