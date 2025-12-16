Security guarantees from US must be strong, not like "Budapest" or "Minsk," - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed what security guarantees Ukraine is discussing with its partners.

He said this during a conversation with the media in the Netherlands, according to Censor.NET.

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Security guarantees

"We have several blocks of security guarantees that are essential for Ukraine's security. These are the Coalition of the Willing, what Europe+ can offer, and other countries in the Coalition with different statuses and constitutions. Canada and Japan are also members of the Coalition today.

I think each of these countries will demonstrate their support," the president explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy on security guarantees: They look very good, although this is first draft

Guarantees from the US

"Number one is bilateral security guarantees from the US. Article 5 mirror (mirroring Article 5 of NATO). We have already worked out the details there. We are working on these issues.

These must be strong security guarantees, not like "Budapest" or "Minsk," but specifically supported by Congress, legally binding, and supported by the US Congress," Zelenskyy added.

EU membership

The president also mentioned strong guarantees for Ukraine from the EU.

"Economic guarantees, first and foremost. And that is membership in the European Union. We consider all this as a block of security guarantees. We believe that if our partners are ready to support security guarantees for Ukraine, then our position is that our partners will support our membership in the EU. I cannot say when, what other conditions there may be, but this is our framework understanding and that of many partners regarding security guarantees," he concluded.

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