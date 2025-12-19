Zelenskyy on EU’s decision: Ukraine has received financial security guarantee for coming years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the EU's decision to give Ukraine €90 billion in aid is a financial security guarantee for the next few years.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement

"I would like to thank all the leaders of the European Union for the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support in 2026-2027. This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience.

It is important that Russian assets remain frozen and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and unity. Together we are protecting the future of our continent," the statement said.

Read: Germany allocates an additional €70 million in winter aid to Ukraine. Where will the money go?

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that on Thursday, 18 December, European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

According to DW, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.

Subsequently, the EU decided to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in 2026–2027 to support the country's economy, defence and stability.

Read also: European countries have transferred more funds to Russia than to Ukraine since 2022, says US Deputy Secretary of State Landau. INFOGRAPHIC