NABU says Umerov is not currently suspect in Mindich case

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who previously served as defense minister, has not been served with a notice of suspicion in the energy-sector corruption case known as "Midas".

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) meeting, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Umerov

"The very fact of suspicion regarding influence on him does not indicate the elements of a crime in his actions. As for other episodes, we are conducting a pre-trial investigation. At present, Umerov does not have the status of a suspect or an accused in the specified criminal proceedings," Kryvonos said.

NABU detective Oleksandr Abakumov, who attended the TIC meeting, said the investigation is acting within the procedural time limit, which is 12 months.

"We are taking all necessary investigative actions to objectively and fully investigate these criminal proceedings and reach a logical conclusion, whether there are no elements of a crime or there are elements of a crime in the actions of specific individuals whose actions we are investigating," he stressed.

Read more: Mindich planned his departure from Ukraine at least day before NABU searches, Kryvonos says

As Abakumov noted, at this stage, given the ongoing investigation, "it is premature to make public conclusions or political assessments."

Searches related to Yermak

In addition, Kryvonos said that the items seized during searches at former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak’s have been placed under seizure. The materials include certain digital storage devices.

At the same time, he declined to answer whether Yermak had been questioned, citing the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.

Read more: NABU and SAPO expose Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in parliament, - media

Mindichgate

Read more: HACC upheld detention of Myroniuk, figure in "Mindichgate" scandal