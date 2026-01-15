HACC upheld detention of Myroniuk, figure in "Mindichgate" scandal

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered an appeal by the defence team of one of the figures involved in the "Mindichgate" scandal, Ihor Myroniuk, against the extension of his preventive measure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Defence position

"It seems that the prosecution's position is that it has been established beyond doubt that Myroniuk organised the receipt of an unlawful benefit of US$53,000 in exchange for 'Energoatom' transferring funds through the ’barrier" of the company 'Elast Atom'.

Two months of pre-trial investigation have passed since the suspicion was raised. However, neither the suspicion nor the appendices to the motion contain the name of a single person who actually transferred these 10-15%," says defence lawyer Oleksandr Hotin.

According to him, the investigating authority did not establish that Myroniuk appears in Mindich's recordings.

Read more: Mindichgate: UAH 40m bail for Basov posted by newly created firm with UAH 75,000 capital and his lawyers – media

What does Myroniuk say?

He considers the case to be politically motivated and artificially created to put pressure on certain political figures in the state.

Myroniuk also notes that he was not and is not an advisor to the Minister of Energy.

The judge also asked Myroniuk whether he was present in the published recordings of conversations.

"I was not provided with the recordings or complete information."

Read more: Myroniuk, defendant in "Mindichgate" scandal, visited SBI building

Statement by the prosecutor

The prosecution emphasised that the issue of misappropriation of Energoatom's property was not included in the charges against Myroniuk.

"He was charged with the "barrier" scheme. ... He is charged with organising the receipt of unlawful benefits by Basov from persons who are already contractors (of Energoatom. - Ed.). ... According to the criminal plan, Energoatom's suppliers, identified by Myroniuk and Basov, must pay them an illegal benefit amounting to 15% of the contract price. That is, the contract price already exists, the contract already exists. Myroniuk and Basov determine which companies will or will not cooperate," said Prosecutor Savytskyi.

The prosecutor also said that one of the witnesses testified that Myroniuk held the position of advisor to "Energoatom," but was in fact an advisor to the Minister of Energy, even a "close advisor to the minister himself."

"Myroniuk manages the deputy ministers, gives them instructions, in particular regarding the activities of Energoatom," Savytskyi said.

The prosecutor also spoke about new evidence in the case. Myroniuk discussed the dismissal of Ivanov, acting director of the Department of Nuclear Energy and Atomic Industry of the Ministry of Energy.

"This once again confirms Myronyuk's role. At least in September, Myroniuk was at the Ministry of Energy, deciding on personnel issues, dismissals, appointments, prohibiting dismissals and requiring others to be dismissed. This information is important for the continuation of the preventive measure," says the prosecution.

There is also a risk that Myroniuk may destroy items and evidence in the case.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect and his relatives own property abroad, particularly in Slovakia.

"It has been established that Myroniuk collected information about detectives and prosecutors who were investigating this case. It has been documented that Myroniuk was preparing to obtain new information about new detectives and prosecutors. ... References to officials, journalists, law enforcement officers, and members of parliament," Savytskyi also said.

Read more: Apartments, land and cars: what Mindichgate figures have purchased in recent years

What did the court decide?

The ruling of the investigating judge of the HACC was left unchanged, and the appeal was dismissed.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court extended Myroniuk's detention until 6 March 2026 inclusive. The bail amount is UAH 126 million.

Read more: NACP says its staff are not involved in ’Mindichgate’ after internal review

Mindichgate

Read more: Police open probe into illegal surveillance of journalists in "Mindichgate" case