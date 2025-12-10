Myroniuk, defendant in "Mindichgate" scandal, visited SBI building

The SBI established that the individuals involved in the "Mindichgate" scandal were present in the Bureau's building.

This was stated during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission by Bohdan Chobitok, head of the SBI's Internal Control Department, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the SBI conducted an investigation to determine the involvement of Bureau employees in the criminal activities of the defendants in the "Mindichgate" case.

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"As a result of the investigative actions carried out, it was established that the individuals in question were present in the administrative building of the central office of the SBI.

We have established the purpose, logic, grounds and subject of discussion for which they visited the premises. The circle of persons with whom they communicated has been established," he said.

A more comprehensive and detailed response was provided to the head of the Temporary Investigation Commission, Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The head of the SBI's pre-trial investigation body, the head of the main investigative department, Dmytro Mirkovets, provided details during the meeting.

The SBI added that none of the agency's employees have yet been brought to disciplinary responsibility.

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Details

27 days ago, an investigation was launched to establish information about the receipt of bribes by SBI employees for providing information about the progress of investigations in proceedings concerning "Energoatom" and other cases.

They also checked the facts of pressure on individual SBI officials and the conduct of searches on request.

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"As of today, more than 90 investigative and procedural actions have been carried out to verify the facts of possible receipt of unlawful benefits, influence on SBI employees, and other illegal actions.

Forty-seven witnesses have been questioned, including not only SBI representatives but also other individuals mentioned in the materials published in the media," Mirkovets said.

The SBI has established the fact that members of the criminal group visited the Bureau's premises and the purpose of their visit, as well as the identity of the employee and the head of his department. They provided a mobile phone for inspection, which contained work-related correspondence with a member of the criminal group.

Several individuals have already been notified of the suspicion.

Mirkovets confirmed that Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket") visited the SBI.

"He communicated with the investigator as part of the proceedings. The purpose of the communication was to establish whether he had any information or other details that were of interest to the investigation. This is because the criminal proceedings concern a person who was his subordinate during his work at the State Property Fund," he explained.

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Mindichgate

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