No NACP audit could have exposed Energoatom corruption scheme due to its scale – Pavlushchyk

In January 2025, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) carried out an inspection of Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, which figures in a corruption case linked to Timur Mindich and large-scale abuses in the energy sector. However, the inspection focused primarily on anti-corruption safeguards, corruption risks and the need for changes, rather than on the company’s spending or procurement, as those are overseen by other state bodies.

As reported by Censor.NET, NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk spoke about this in an interview with Inna Vedernikova for ZN.UA.

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NACP inspection: focus on risks rather than Energoatom’s procurement

"Based on the results, we issued recommendations and binding orders to eliminate the causes and conditions we identified during the inspection. These include recommendations to appoint an anti-corruption officer, ensure the development and amendment of the anti-corruption programme, tighten liability for corruption and/or corruption-related offences, improve corruption risk management, and ensure that the conclusions of compliance officers have a real impact on decisions to conclude contracts, among other things," the head of the Agency said.

Read more: Germany expects "absolutely decisive action" from Ukraine in fight against corruption

Although the inspection was scheduled, Pavlushchyk insists that it did take into account media reports about possible corruption schemes in the company, as well as appeals from the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on alleged violations of Ukrainian law in public procurement during martial law.

Causes of the "barrier (shlahbaum)" scheme lie in the sphere of public procurement

At the same time, the NACP head added that no inspection could have uncovered a scheme like "barrier", since its essence does not lie in the operation of the energy company itself but is much broader.

"At this stage, the key factors behind the scheme uncovered by NABU lie in the area of public procurement which, even globally, is one of the sectors and areas of corporate governance most vulnerable to corruption," he said.

Read more: 78% of Ukrainians believe that corruption in Ukraine has increased, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

The Agency head said that in the draft of the next anti-corruption strategy, NACP is trying to carve out sections dedicated specifically to systemic problems in procurement and the energy sector and will propose a number of corporate governance initiatives.

"We also expect, and strongly count on, additional information from NABU so that we can factor it into the next strategy," Pavlushchyk said.

He noted that there is no universal pill against corruption in any country, and that the focus should be less on punishment and more on changing mindsets and building proper procedures that make corruption impossible, in order above all to reduce the risks.

Read more: NABU explained why those suspected of corruption are being released from pre-trial detention on bail. INFOGRAPHICS

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